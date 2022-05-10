HT This Day: May 11, 1969 -- Nixon will withdraw 50,000 from Vietnam

President Nixon, now vacationing in his Florida home, has decided to withdraw nearly 50,000 U.S. soldiers from Vietnam, it is authoritatively learnt. In the sad history of Vietnam conflict, this decision should be as significant and as much of a landmark on the road to peace as Mr Johnson’s announcement a year ago curtailing the bombing of North Vietnam.

Unless some unexpected setback in the war situation in the next few weeks leads to its reconsideration, withdrawal should begin towards the end of June. The timing of the long-awaited return of American soldiers from Vietnam has apparently been fixed with an eye on some of the domestic problems in this country. The returning soldiers and the de-escalation of the war that they would represent should have a cooling effect on the conflicts in American cities which promise to make this summer long and hot.

Domestic issues

According to the general belief based on political intelligence reports, some major cities here are expected to be rocked by serious unrest and violence. President Nixon seems to entertain the hope that, with soldiers returning home, Vietnam would not provide the spark that many militants expect it to. Mr Nixon’s decision is also intended to answer criticism of the Administration’s Vietnam policy which is now beginning to be heard quite loudly. Senator Jacob Javits, a well-known personality in Congress, for example, yesterday chided the President for lack of initiative over Vietnam and for following the “sterile” policies of his predecessor. Others in politics, including some Republicans, have similarly complained of lack of movement in the Vietnam situation.

If and when this troop withdrawal takes place, it will almost certainly be unilateral. For, it is doubtful if within the next few weeks, it would be possible for the U.S. to reach a reciprocal arrangement with Hanoi.

The Administration paved the way for this type of one-sided withdrawal of U.S. troops by indicating recently that, besides bilateral withdrawals. soldiers may return home if South Vietnam is in a position to take on the burdens at present carried by the U.S.