HT This Day: October 16, 1981 -- Bhindranwale freed, warns Centre

The high tension drama that has been going on in Punjab since Sept. 20, when Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale surrendered to the police at Mehta Chowk, ended here this afternoon -with the Sant’s release from the Central jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Truth has prevailed and my innocence has been vindicated,” he said as he stepped out after 26 days of incarceration, twirling the silver-plated arrow he usually carries.

The proceedings for his release, conducted in the jail superintendent’s office, which was temporarily turned into a court room by Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate G. K. Rai who had been given, special permission for the purpose, took just 10 minutes.

While the public prosecutor said the police did not require the Sant’s custody any more, the magistrate in his order delivered in open court mentioned that there \vas no evidence to justify further detention of the Sant in connection with the murder of Lala Jagat Narain.

Before he came out of the Central jail, Sant Bhindranwale changed his turban and tied on his usual blue turban, helped by SGPC president Gurcharan Singh Tohra. The Sant had first worn the turban on Sept. 20 before courting arrest saying that saffron denoted the strength and unity of the Panth. Earlier, he distributed apples to all jail inmates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He then walked across the road where thousands of his followers and supporter after participating in a special , congregation from early morning. (As he came out of the jail, the crowd chanted “Bhindranwale zindabad,” according to PTL).

In a -short speech he condemned the Central Government for inaction in punishing the desecrators of the Guru Granth Sahib at Chands Kalan in Haryana early last month, and appealed for peace and harmony. “Ours is a fight for truth and justice and we’ll win it through peace,” he said.

He told newsmen that he held no intention of entering politics. In fact, he brushed off persistent questions by saying that it would be better to direct this “to those who want me to come into politics.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked whether he would con test the BGPC presidential election scheduled for next month, he replied in Punjabi: “Kithe Ram Ram, kithe tun tun” (on one side there is peace and meditation, on the other strife and disharmony).

Sant Bhindranwale had barely left the jail when the two major politicians present, SGPC president G. S. Tohra and Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Santokh Singh, began claiming the credit for his release. While Mr Santokh Singh told reporters outside the jail that it was his sole effort at Delhi that secured the Sant’s freedom, Mr Tohra told the congregation that his party had told the Government that it would not meet Mrs Indira Gandhi unless the Sant was released unconditionally. Akali Dal president Harchand Singh Longowal and Mr Parkash Singh Badal were also present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No untoward Incident was reported from any part of the State. At the jail, Deputy Commissioner S. S. S. Brar and Police chief Bains maintained a close supervision of the law and order bandobust. Most of the police reinforcements called in from adjoining districts were at a discreet distance and out of sight to avoid provocation. The jail superintendent, however, kept the policemen out, while followers of the Sant, minor politicians and junior functionaries kept moving in and out of the jail.

UNI, PTI add:

The Union Government would be “taught a lesson” If the Dal bara Singh Government is not dism1ssed forthwith, Bhindranwale told the gathering outside the jail.

He also warned the Government of “serious consequences if all Sikhs and activists of the Dal Khalsa, arrested by the Government on charges of extremist activities, were not released within a fortnight.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the recent hijacking of an Indian Airlines Boeing to Lahore by activists of the Dal Khalsa, he said he had “deep respect for them. They had only followed in the footsteps of Mrs Indira Gandhi, “at whose behest” a plane was hijacked by a person who was, now a Congress-I legislator.

Lok Dal president Charan Singh described the release of Bhindranwale as acceptance of the demand of the hijackers of the Indian Airlines Boeing.

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary L K. Advani said the arrest and release of Bhindranwale “is a glaring example of the Governments inaptitude and bungling.”

Prominent Sikh political and religious leaders welcomed the release of Bhindranwale and expressed the hope that talks with Mrs Gandhi on the Punjab situation tomorrow would be “fruitful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Darbara Singh and other State Congress-1 leaders did not comment, saying it was a “court order.”