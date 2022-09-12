HT This Day: September 13, 1949 -- Cooch Behar taken over by centre

The administration of Cooch Behar State was taken over by Mr V. I. Nanjappa, Chief Commissioner, on behalf of the Government of India at a ceremony held here this afternoon at Cooch Behar Palace.

In a “best wishes” message, Sardar Patel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for States, gave an assurance on behalf of the Government of India that the people’s interests and welfare “will claim our close and intimate attention.”

Sardar Patel added: “I am fully aware of the many problems, political and economic, which affect the State and I am confident that with their co-operation and assistance, we would succeed in solving them in the best interest of the State and the country.”

“For their happiness and prosperity, unity and adjustment between constituent elements of the population are essential prerequisites. Without these, and such resources and personnel as we may be able to spare for them, they would avail little. I hope, therefore, that the people of Cooch Behar will work with single-mindedness and devotion to duty as a united team for their own betterment and to achieve their place in the political and administrative setup of India.

“To accept transfer of a territory from its ruler is no small responsibility. I am, therefore, certain that the Maharaja of Cooch Behar will appreciate the sense of responsibility which we feel on the occasion. To give up sovereignty over a territory is no mean sacrifice. I am grateful to him for the spirit of accommodation and understanding which he has displayed and the prompt manner in which he accepted our advice. May he and his people feel happy and prosperous under the new dispensation which is being inaugurated today.”