HT This Day: September 19, 1948 -- Hyderabad state put under military administration

The whole of Hyderabad has been put under military administration, headed by Maj. Gen. J.N. Chowdhury, Commander of the First Armoured Division of the Indian Army, who has been appointed Military Governor.

GEN. CHOWDHURY TOOK OVER THE ADMINISTRATION AFTER THE FORMAL SURRENDER TO HTM OF THE HYDERA BAD ARMY UNDER THE COMMAND OF MAJ.-GEN. EL EDROOS WHICH TOOK PLACE AT THE FIFTH MILE-STONE FROM SECUNDERABAD AT 4-30 P.M. YESTERDAY. MR K. M. MUNSHI, AGENT GENERAL, WAS PRESENT.

After the surrender, Gen. Chowdhury and Gen. El Edroos drove to Lake View Guest House where the Governor established his H.Q. Wildly cheering crowds lined the roads waving flags as tanks rolled past and lowered their guns in salute to the Indian Union flag flying outside Mr Munshi’s residence.

All the Ministers of the Laik Ali Cabinet have been put under house-arrest and orders have been issued for the arrest of Kasim Razvi, leader of the Razakars.

All arms belonging to the Hyderabad Army which are concentrated in the Golconda Fort, will be surrendered to the Indian Army Commander this morning. Following the ceasefire order, the Nizam’s Palace is heavily guarded by Hyderabad police and armed forces who will be replaced by Indian Army troops today.

A ten-hour curfew has been clamped on Hyderabad and Secunderabad from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and all private arms have been ordered to be surrendered.

Gen. Chowdhury, as Military Governor, last night met the Nizam’s committee of advisers, headed by the Prince of Bear, presumably to tell them what stems he had taken to ensure peace and tranquility in the State.

Gen. Chowdhury broadcast an appeal to the people of Hyderabad over Hyderabad Radio later explaining to them the objective of the Indian armed forces’ entry into Hyderabad.

Mr Mirza Ismail is expected to arrive in Hyderabad by special plane today in response to an invitation sent by the Nizam to help him as an adviser.

Law And Order Restored

No time has been lost by the Indian authorities in taking steps to establish law and order in the State for which the “police action” was taken. As the local administration has virtually collapsed, Gen. Chowdhury has taken complete charge of the administration of the State.

Gen. El Edroos, has been asked to maintain law .and order in the cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their suburbs under the direction of Gen. Chowdhury until Indian Army troops take over today.

Surrender Delayed

The entry of Indian Army troops into Hyderabad and the actual surrender ceremony which was originally scheduled to take place at midday on Saturday was unexpectedly delayed by heavy mining of the Sholapur-Hyderabad road at a point 20 miles west of Secunderabad. The mining was done by the Nizam’s Forces before the ‘cease-fire’ order was given by the Nizam.

Having mined the road, the Nizam’s Forces did not know how to clear it and it took nearly five hours for Indian sappers and miners to clear the road to ensure the safe and sure passage of the Indian armoured column under Mal.-Gen. Chowdhury. Therefore, the actual surrender ceremony took place at 4-30 p m. instead of at 12 noon.

A vast majority of the Nizam’s Armed Forces are reported to have abandoned their arms and deserted their battalions. Indian Army troops have not so far teen any trace of the Nizam’s Air Force. Four dummy planes are reported to have been found of the Bidar airport.

The Nizam’s Government in their last-minute frantic effort to prevent. or at least delay, the entry of Indian Army troops into Hyderabad are reported to have let out large quantities of water from their reservoir into the Moti river, hoping that such flooding would retard the Indian Army’s progress. It is not known how far this action will affect the city’s water supply during the coming months.

The Hyderabad Radio and Meezan, the mouthpiece of the Majlis organization, till the last minute went on telling the people of Hyderabad and the Razakars and the Hyderabad Forces that Hyderabad had stayed the progress of Indian Army troops on all fronts. The Meezan went to the extent of saying on Friday, a few hours before the ‘cease-fire’ order of the Nizam that the State Forces were on the offensive.

A communique issued at 7 p.m. yesterday from Southern Command Headquarters. Poona, says: “Indian troops re-entered Secunderabad at 4-30 pan, today after a lapse of seven months. Maj.-Gen. Chowdhury, Commander of the Indian troops was met by Gen. El Edroos, Commander of the Hyderabad Forces, five miles outside Secunderabad where he formally offered surrender of Hyderabad Forces on behalf of the Nizam.

Maj. Gen. Chowdhury was then -taken by Gen. Edroos to the official residence of India Agent-General, Mr Munshi.”

Greetings From People

Spontaneous and enthusiastic demonstrations by the people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad marked the entry of Indian troops who were greeted by the crowds with shouts of Jai Hind and State Congress-ki Jai. At one stage. Mr Munshi and Swami Ramanand Tirtha bad to go around the city to tell the people to remain calm and peaceful as that was the best way of demonstrating their goodwill.

Life in Hyderabad city has been more or less normal during the last five days although there was an undercurrent of anxiety. Water and electricity supply were maintained throughout. Local train services continued up to Friday, but since yesterday morning they have been cancelled. Mail and other train services from Hyderabad to points in the Hyderabad territory gradually diminished because of the advance of Indian Army troops.

Members of the Action Committee of the State Congress, the ban on which was lifted by the Nizam, are expected to return to Hyderabad by specially-chartered planes today from various parts of India where they had gone seeking refuge from the forces of law and order in Hyderabad.

Mr Munshi spoke to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s Deputy Prime Minister and States Minister, and also to Mr V. P Menon, Secretary to the States Ministry, on the telephone yesterday and gave them an account of the latest - position in Hyderabad.

The Hakimpet airfield in Hyderabad is in Indian hands and Mr Munshi says that it is now safe for India to operate regular air services.

Mr Munshi also said that Sydney Cotton tried to land on Friday at Hyderabad. The ground staff at the aerodrome having deserted, there was no one to give him signal to land. Therefore. Cotton returned.

The Hyderabad Army is completely dislocated. It could not find an officer to pilot Maj.-Gen. Chowdhury’s forces into Secunderabad.

Telegraph and telephone communication between Hyderabad State and the Indian Union was restored at 8-45 a.m.

Action in this regard was taken by the Indian posts and telegraphs officers in the State immediately after the ceasefire announcement by the Nizam.