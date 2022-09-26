HT This Day: September 30, 1984 -- Golden Temple handed over to high priests

The historic Golden Temple and other buildings in its premises were handed over to the five high priests and the representatives of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee today, after the Army was completely withdrawn from the complex almost four months after it entered there to flush out terrorists and anti-social elements hiding inside.

The handing-over of the Temple complex became possible after an agreement had been reached at midnight yesterday following a meeting between the senior adviser of the Governor, Mr R. V. Subramanian, and the priests. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the SGPC and the Akali Dal.

Before the handing-over, the chief of the Budha Dal, Baba Santa Singh, came to the Akal Takht with his Nihang followers and performed “ardas” on the successful completion of the “kar sewa”.

To avoid any clash between the followers of the Nihang chief and the Akalis, the entry into the Temple premises for the public was banned upto 11 a.m. The Nihang chief, who came to the Temple at 7 a.m., stayed there for about three hours during which he performed “ardas”, gave “saropas” to those who had contributed in the “kar sewa” and addressed his followers.

The agreement on allowing the Nihang chief to come to the Akal Takht for performing the “ardas” was a major concession given by the priests as they had earlier declared him a “tankhaiya”, thus barring his right to perform the ‘ardas’ or visit the Akal Takht.

During his brief address, the Nihang chief attacked the SGPC and the Akall Dal for not maintaining the sanctity of the Golden Temple. He said that the Army action was against “sinners and criminals”. It was for this reason that “I had not visited the Temple for the last three years”.

Baba Santa Singh said that the SGPC and the Akali Dal had created problems in undertaking “kar sewa”.

During the period when the Nihang leader was distributing “saropas” the “ragis” from the Golden Temple were reciting “gurubani”.

The Sikh priests also kept away from the Temple as long as the Nlhang chief was there and came only when a message was flashed to them that Baba Santa Singh had left. Before leaving the Baba, however went to the Temple and made his offering. His followers had a ceremonial bath before they departed in small groups.

With the Nihangs leaving, the head priests came with a group of followers, and were handed over the premises by the senior adviser to the Governor who gave them the keys of the ‘Toshakhana”.

Major-General A. K. Diwan told newsmen that with today’s handing over, “all men in uniform will withdraw from the premises of the Golden Temple. The entry to the Temple will be made open without any restrictions except for normal patrolling in the city”.

An important change introduced is the reopening of the road which divides the Temple from other buildings in the complex. The road will now be open for both traffic and patrolling.

The first task undertaken by the priests after they had taken possession of the Akal Takht was to undertake a complete washing of the “Akal Takht” for which they got water from the “sarovar”.

After the premises had been washed, an “akhand path” was started which will continue for 48 hours.

The Sikh priests obviously happy over the smooth handing-over, said they felt that the remaining issues would also be amicably resolved. They were tightlipped and refused to comment on what had transpired during the talks. They said as a part of the agreement they had undertaken not to say anything to the Press.

The successful handing-over of the premises and withdrawal of the Army from the Golden Temple complex brought an obvious sense of relief of this strife-torn city which had been waiting anxiously for things to settle down.

PTI, UNI add: The “Toshakhana, a storehouse of the precious relics of the Sikh religion. was handed over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee in the presence of the five Sikh head priests here today.

The senior adviser to the Governor, Mr R. V. Subramaniam, handed over the keys and charge of the ‘Toshakhana” as soon as the Nihang chief, Baba Santa Singh, vacated the premises of the Akal Takht after performing “ardas”.

The five Sikh high priests said that the charge of the Golden 1’bmple compler had been handed over to the “Sikh Panth”.

“Akhand path” at the Akal Takht said started and all the Sikh rituals and rights would be restored after the bhog ceremony on Oct. 1, they said in a Press release.

The high priests appealed to the Sikh community “to act in conformity with history. tradition of unity, amity, peaceful co-existence well-being of the country and wellbeing of everyone.”

The duty of the Government was that it should treat people of all religions with equal respect, the note added.

The high priest said: “We appeal to the Sikh people that no anti-national slogan should be shouted hi Darbar Sahib, which is the centre of well-being for all.

Also, nothing should be done against the dignity and sanctity of this pious place which might disturb its peace and sanctity.

“We condemn any and all antinational activity anywhere”, the note said.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple complex after it was handed over.