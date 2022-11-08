HTLS 2022 LIVE: 'I've kept that open,' Mithali Raj on participation in Women's IPL

Welcome to the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. This year’s summit brings together leaders and icons from across the field of sports, politics, business, lifestyle, and entertainment to have conversations that help #EnvisioningANewTomorrow.

The Day 1 of the summit starts with a live session with White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who has remained a voice of reason during times of uncertainty as different countries and governments took different approaches, sometimes even inexplicable, to combat the deadly coronavirus. In his previous role, the Indian American general physician served as dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University. Jha has published more than 250 original research publications in leading medical and health policy journals and is a frequent contributor to a range of public media.

The second and final session of Day 1 would see two former women cricketers who have a lot in common, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, share their ideas that could help envision a new tomorrow. Both Raj and Goswami have played more than 200 One Day Internationals, led the national team, decided to hang their boots the same year, and been synonymous with India’s women’s cricket. While Mithali Raj has already a film in her name, a biopic is being made on Jhulan Goswami.