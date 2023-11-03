HTLS Day 4 LIVE: Captivating conversation with Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi

Welcome to Day 4 of the HT Leadership Summit 2023, where we're thrilled to bring you an exciting lineup of speakers who are set to inspire, educate, and engage our audience.

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi.

Our first guest, Alan Mamedi, is the CEO and Co-Founder of Truecaller, a globally renowned app that has redefined the way we connect and communicate. Truecaller, with its mission to enable safe and relevant conversations, has become an indispensable tool for over 356 million active users and has crossed the remarkable milestone of over a billion downloads since its launch. Alan Mamedi's visionary leadership has driven product development and innovation, paving the way for Truecaller to efficiently connect businesses with consumers worldwide.

Following Alan, we have the privilege of hosting India's star athlete and Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra. His journey from a small town in Haryana to becoming an international sensation is nothing short of remarkable. Neeraj's achievements on the field have not only made the nation proud but also serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes all over India.

Together, Alan Mamedi and Neeraj Chopra represent innovation, perseverance, and excellence in their respective fields. We can't wait to delve into their insights, experiences, and the stories that have defined their careers. So, stay tuned as we bring you the highlights and key takeaways from these two incredible individuals at the HT Leadership Summit 2023.