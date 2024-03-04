HT’s Top Stories: PM’s 100-day plan, INDIA bloc’s ‘oust BJP’ call, and more..

A round up of HT's top stories of the day. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Council of Ministers during a meeting on vision document for the Viksit Bharat 2047 & detailed action plan for next 5 years, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

1) PM meets ministers on 100-day plan after polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an all-hands meeting with his council of ministers to discuss the road map for Viksit Bharat and plan crucial priority work, including the agenda for the first 100 days of when his government is re-elected in May, officials aware of the day-long exercise said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on “recasting” the general budgets and “transforming” the government structure to enable them for the mammoth agenda for Viksit Bharat, which has ambitious goals and steep targets. Read More

2) INDIA bloc leaders sound poll bugle, give ‘oust BJP’ call in Bihar rally

The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, sounded the poll bugle when they gave a clarion “Desh Bachao, BJP Hatao” call to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the Jan Vishwas maha rally of the Grand Alliance (GA) at the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s capital Patna on Sunday. Read more.

3) Yes Milord, the process is often punishment

The two-judge bench SC order clearing a person charged with abetting the suicide of his wife 30 years ago is noteworthy for two reasons. One, it has stressed an important principle that should guide law officers while invoking stringent provisions, in this specific case, Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to commit suicide). Two, the comment the Court made on the judicial process that “the criminal justice system of ours can itself be a punishment”. Read more.

4) S Jaishankar's swipe at Maldives: 'Bullies don't provide USD 4.5 billion aid'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday reacted strongly to a barb over India being a ‘bully’, saying that “big bullies don't provide USD 4.5 billion in aid when neighbouring countries are distressed”. Jaishankar's comments came as he was asked whether India was being a “bully” in the sub-continent and the Indian Ocean region, during a book launch event in the national capital. Read more.

5) Navy to raise first MH-60R Seahawk squadron in Kochi on March 6

The ndian Navy on Sunday announced that it will raise the first squadron of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, imported from the US, at INS Garuda in Kochi on March 6, strengthening its anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities. Read more.