HT This Day: March 07, 2005 -- Dream debut? A happy debut

Narain Karthikeyan got 15th place in the Formula One Melbourne Grand Prix on Sunday but says he could have finished better if it wasn’t for a bad start.

“I think there was a problem with the software,” said Narain, referring to the launch control of the cars which saw the Indian speed king make a slow start. “I had to stay behind my teammate Tiago (Monteiro) till the first pit stop and then got ahead of him,” said Narain.

Since the time Narain sealed his seat with Jordan, almost everyone ruled that he would finish at the bottom. And on a day when fans saw Michael Schumacher forced to retire after a collision with Nick Heidfield, the unanimous echo was “at least Narain finished the race”.

“I know not many will understand the significance of just finishing the race on a debut, but I was happy Schumi wished me luck before the race,” said the Indian rookie, who thinks he is physically ready for the gruelling season ahead. “All the physical training I have done has stood me in good stead.”

Narain said that this was the first time he saw so many Indians cheer for him. “I’m sure this is going to fuel me to do better.”

And about the response in the Jordan camp? “Everyone is happy. We don’t have the fastest car around, but still, we were just one-anda-half seconds behind Ferrari.”