HT This Day: May 17, 1951 -- Complete agreement on Nepal

Complete agreement between the Rana and the Congress sections of the Nepal Cabinet, which was threatened with a serious split, has been reached.

This is a triumph for the skilful and patient mediation of Mr Nehru, who has been for the past one week meeting the Prime Minister and other Ministers of Nepal in an effort to resolve the crisis.

Both the Ranas and Congressmen have agreed to work together in “ a cooperative and progressive spirit for the political development and economic prosperity of Nepal.”

The announcement of agreement among the Cabinet members, came after a joint conference called by Mr Nehru at the External Affairs Ministry in the afternoon. Those present were: The Prime Minister of Nepal, Maharaja Mobun Shumshere; Mr B. P. Koirala, Home Minister; Gen. Subarna, Finance Minister; Mr Nrip Jung Rana, Education Minister; and Mr Bhadrakali Misra, Communications Minister; and Gen. Bijaya, Director-General of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian Ambassador in Kathmandu, Mr C. P. N. Singh, who played an important role throughout the negotiations, and the Nepalese Ambassador, Commanding-General Shingha, were also present.

Maharaja Mohun Shamshere and other Ministers are leaving for Kathmandu on Friday.

A Press note issued by the External Affairs Ministry says: “ The e was complete agreement that the Nepal Cabinet should work in a co-operative and progressive spirit for the political development and economic prosperity of Nepal. The Prime Minister of Nepal and other Ministers, who are shortly returning to Kathmandu, will, in consultation with their colleagues, determine what changes are necessary to ensure stability and progress.” After the joint meeting of the Nepal Ministers with Mr Nehru, Maharaja Mohun Shumshere Jung Bahadur Rana called on the President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. He was accompanied by his son, Gen. Bijaya.

NO RESHUFFLING

There is general satisfaction in both Rana and Congress circles at the happy outcome of Mr Nehru’s mediation.

Both sides, it is learned, have agreed to the principle of setting up an advisory body of about 50 members which will serve as a sort of “ Interim Parliament “ for Nepal until the country has a new Constitution in 1952. It is expected to be set up within six weeks.

There will be no reshuffle of the Cabinet unless very necessary in the interests of the country, a Congress Minister said. Interviewed, Mr Kairala paid a tribute to Mr Nehru, saying he had played “ a great part.”

The Home Minister said all misunderstandings between the Congress Ministers and the Rana Ministers had been removed. “ We were labouring under some misapprehensions. These have been removed and a proper atmosphere for team work has been created,” he added.

About the law and order situation in Nepal Mr Koirala said by and large the situation was under complete control.

“There are only local troubles here and there, and these are inevitable after a great shake-up.” Apart from the King, he said, the most important stabilizing factor was the Nepal Congress.

Gen. Subarna said both sides were convinced they should work together in the interests of Nepal. “ We have got assurances from the side of the Maharaja and he has got assurances from us.”