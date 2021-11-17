HT THIS DAY: November 18, 2012 — Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray dies; suffers cardiac arrest after a week in a coma

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, the fiery torchbearer of Hindutva politics and architect of sons-of-the-soil ideology, passed away after nearly four months of illness at his Matoshree residence in Bandra at 3.30pm Saturday (November 17) following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cancelled the dinner he was supposed to host for BJP leaders on Saturday night following a request from Sushma Swaraj, leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

“For him, the interests of Maharashtra were particularly important and he always strived to inculcate a sense of pride in the people of the state. He was a consummate communicator whose stature in the politics of Maharashtra was unique,” he said.

Thackeray’s general physician Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating him since 2009, announced his death outside Matoshree, where thousands of Shiv Sainiks had been keeping vigil.

“With great grief and sadness, we wish to inform you that Balasaheb Thackeray breathed his last at 3.30pm following cardio-respiratory arrest. We could not revive him,” Parkar said at around 4.45pm.

Thackeray’s son, Uddhav, was with him at the end. Thackeray was in ill health since July, when he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for ailments related to the lungs and pancreas. His health deteriorated on November 10 and he remained critical for the past week, during which he had multiple-organ failure.

Outside Matoshree, visibly emotional Sainiks shouted slogans, even as others burst into tears.

Senior Sena leaders all spoke the language of loss and of a vacuum created by their leader’s death.

But, one of his oldest colleagues and former chief minister Manohar Joshi told HT, “Thackeray’s death has certainly created a void in the political space but this is not the end.

He had foresight and vision to prepare his son Uddhav well and the Sena legacy will be taken forward.’’

Thackeray’s body will be kept at Shivaji Park grounds from 10am onwards for followers to pay their last respects on Sunday. The last rites will be held later in the evening.