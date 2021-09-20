HT THIS DAY: Sept 21, 1955 — East Germany becomes sovereign state, treaty with Russia signed

Moscow – Arshal Bulganin, Soviet Prime Minister, and Herr Otto Grotewohl, East German Premier, today signed a treaty restoring sovereignty to East Germany.

The pact was signed in the Kremlin after four days of talks between top-ranking delegations from the two Governments.

The new agreement follows the sovereignty given to the West German Government by the Western Big-Three Powers.

Soviet troops will remain in East Germany as long as British. American and French forces stay in West Germany but the treaty provides that they shall not interfere in the internal affairs of East German Democratic Republic.

The pact will be valid until the restoration of the ur.ity of Germany or until the two parties come to an agreement on an alteration or annulment of it.

It will come into force with the exchange of documents of ratification which will take place in Berlin shortly.

Yesterday Marshal Bulganin announced that all decisions and laws passed by the former Allied Control Council as they applied to East Germany between 1945 and 1948 were invalidated.

REUNIFICATION

The East German Government would in future be responsible for the control of its own frontiers.

Dr Lothar Bolz, East German Foreign Minister, submitted the draft of the treaty of friendship to a meeting of the two delegations, Tass reported yesterday.

Soviet policy that it is the two Germanys which must settle the question of reunification and a strong denunciation of N.A.T.O. were features of a statement made by Mr Khurschev, First Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party, at yesterday’s talks with the East German Government delegation visiting Moscow.

Speaking of next month s meeting of the Big-Four Foreign Ministers in Geneva, Tass reports, Mr Khruschev said: “Out of the four States which will be represented by the Foreign Ministers in Geneva, three belong to the North Atlantic bloc and one State does not belong to this bloc. The Governments of three Powers, together with the Government of the German Federal Republic would like to reunite Germany on their conditions, and want the united Germany also to become a member of N.A.T.O.

I am of the opinion that such a solution does not correspond to the interests of the German people, the interests of the security of the European people and the easing of international tension.

SERIOUS OBSTACLE

“It is quite obvious that the coming into force of the Paris Agreements has created a serious obstacle in the settlement of the German question. We propose the only correct way-the solution of this question (reunification of Germany) should be transferred into the hands of the German people.”

After speaking of the recent talks between Dr Adenauer, West German Chancellor, and Russian Government leaders in Moscow leading to agreement on resumption of diplomatic relations, the Soviet Communist Party Chief said: “On our part we shall do everything so that relations between the Soviet Union and the Federal German Republic should develop successfully.”

Next he came to the treaty between Russia and East Germany and said: “Our joint decision to retain Soviet troops on your territory is a temporary measure.”

He added: “We are ready to withdraw our troops from Germany provided our partners in the war against Hitlerite Germany will withdraw their troops.”-