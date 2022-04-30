Hubballi violence: Accused attempts suicide in police custody

A man arrested as part of the probe into the violence in Hubballi, allegedly attempted suicide while in police custody, an official privy to the matter said on Friday. The accused, a resident of Hubballi town, was arrested by the police on April 20 for his alleged involvement in the violent protest that broke out in front of the town police station.

Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram said that the man had attempted suicide on Friday by consuming turpentine oil. “He was in police custody when the incident took place. We rushed him to a hospital immediately. He is out of danger and has been shifted to a ward,” said the commissioner.

So far, Hubballi police have arrested 146 people in connection with the case. Of these, 145 accused have been remanded in 14-day judicial custody in jails in Hubli, Dharwad, Ballari and Kalaburagi.

The violence on April 17 was the fallout of an alleged social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. The post allegedly showed a digitally altered image of a saffron flag flying over a masjid. Subsequently, the person who made the post was arrested after a case was registered. Not satisfied with the action, some people started gathering around the police station. Police official pacified them and the crowd dispersed from the spot.

Later around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station, police said. The mob resorted to stone pelting and went on a rampage while damaging some police vehicles. At least 10 people, including a police inspector, were injured in the violence.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday accused the Congress of “supporting trouble makers.” The comments come after the political slugfest over the alleged distribution of food kits by Congress lawmaker Zameer Ahmed Khan, on Friday, among the families of those arrested in connection with the Hubballi violence.

BJP leaders also accused Khan of encouraging rioters while accusing Congress of creating communal tensions for the vote bank. However, Khan denied the allegations as baseless and claimed that he is in Mecca on pilgrimage. “I have come to Mecca on a pilgrimage since April 17. The recent allegations against me are completely baseless and false. I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations,” Khan said in a tweet.

The CM, who arrived in New Delhi to participate in the conference of all state chief ministers and high court chief justices convened by the Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramanna, said there was nothing new in Zameer Ahmed rushing to help the people arrested in the recent Hubballi violence and said the Congress leader and the party have always done it. “He is true to his party policy and stand,’’ said the chief minister. “The fact that other Congress leaders and MLAs have not commented on Ahmed’s actions prove the party policy and stand,” he added.

However, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that the party had nothing to do with what Ahmed did and mentioned that the Congress MLA may have done it in his personal capacity. “BJP and PFI are behind Hubballi riots. Congress does not support Bajrang Dal, VHP, SDPI, or any organisation that creates unrest in society. Distribution of food kits in Hubballi has nothing to do with Congress. We are strongly committed to the Constitution and the rule of law,” Shivakumar tweeted.

On the question of banning PFI and SDPI, Bommai said that the Union government is fully aware of their activities as they have been active not just in Karnataka but in other states, including Kerala and Maharashtra as well. “The Union home minister will decide on the issue at the appropriate time,’’ he said.