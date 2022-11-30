Home / India News / Huge cache of arms and explosives seized from terrorist hideout in JK's Poonch

Huge cache of arms and explosives seized from terrorist hideout in JK's Poonch

Published on Nov 30, 2022 03:21 PM IST

The recoveries made from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine and five hand grenades, the official said.

Arms and ammunition recovered in Nabana, Surankote area of Poonch district in a joint search operation of Romeo force and Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)
Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, a police official said.

The recoveries made from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine and five hand grenades, the official said.

He said the hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army at village Nabna in Surankote tehsil.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the official added.

