Huge cache of arms and explosives seized in Mizoram: Assam Rifles

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a search operation in Saikumphai village, Champhai district, Mizoram, on Saturday. The apprehended individual, along with the seized arms, ammunition, and explosives, was handed over to the Mizoram Police Department in Dungtlang for further investigation.

According to a statement by the Assam Rifles, the troops first cordoned off a suspected house in the village, where they seized one 12 Bore rifle, one pistol, and several rounds of ammunition and explosives, and apprehended the house owner.

The operation was extended to an adjoining forest area, where the team unearthed a hidden cache containing a significant haul of weapons and war-like stores. The recovery included one Heckler & Koch G3 Assault Rifle, two Springfield sniper rifles, two shotguns, one MA Assault Rifle, and two hand grenades.

“Ammunition seized comprised 75 live sniper rounds, 92 live .303 tracer rounds, 30 live 7.62mm rounds, eight live Twelve Bore rounds, two fired Twelve Bore cases, 91 live 5.56mm rounds, and one live and one fired 9mm round,” the Assam Rifles said.

Explosives recovered included three drums of Cordtex, IED-making materials, one cylindrical packet of explosives, and seven packets of PEK. The cache also contained two scopes, one bulletproof plate, three bulletproof jackets, and one belt.

The Assam Rifles said that the recovery of the sizable cache has prevented a potential law and order situation in the region. The apprehended individual, along with the seized arms, ammunition, and explosives, was handed over to the Mizoram Police Department in Dungtlang for further investigation.