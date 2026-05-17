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Human skeletal remains found near lake in Bengaluru outskirts

During the inspection, investigators found bones scattered across the dried lake bed and nearby areas

Published on: May 17, 2026 02:04 am IST
PTI |
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Human skeletal remains, including a skull, suspected to be that of a woman, were discovered in and around a lake on the outskirts of the city, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect the victim may have drowned in the lake earlier, with the skeletal remains surfacing after water levels receded significantly during the summer.(PTI/Representational)

The matter came to light after shepherds spotted the remains near the lake at Mugalur near Sarjapur while grazing cattle in the area and alerted the police, they said.

During the inspection, investigators found bones scattered across the dried lake bed and nearby areas, a senior police officer said, adding there was suspicion that the remains must be at least three months old.

Police suspect the victim may have drowned in the lake earlier, with the skeletal remains surfacing after water levels receded significantly during the summer.

Officials also suspect stray dogs could have dragged some of the remains to surrounding areas after the lake dried up further.

With pieces of a saree recovered from the spot, police suspect that it could have been of a woman.

 
lake bengaluru karnataka
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Home / India News / Human skeletal remains found near lake in Bengaluru outskirts
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