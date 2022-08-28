Hungarian national rescued by Indian Army after 30-hour op| Video

A Hungarian national who lost his way amid trekking in the Himalayas was rescued after a 30-hour-long search operation, the Indian Army said on Saturday. Akkoes Vermes had lost his way in the Umasila Pass, at a height of over 17,000 feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But following his rescue by the Army officials, he was airlifted to Udhampur for treatment in an IAF chopper. “I would like to thank the Indian Army and Air Force for finding me and rescuing me,” he is heard saying in a video.

“I am very thankful for the search parties and everyone involved,” he added.

"Embassy of India, Budapest thanks the Indian army and entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Matter of pride and perseverance, (sic)," the Indian Embassy in Budapest wrote in a tweet, which shared a post by the 16 Corps of the Indian Army.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#IndianArmy team from Dul,#Kishtwar, in a 30 hour search operation tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan Ranges while trekking. He was airlifted to #Udhampur by #IndianAirForce for treatment," White Knight Corps tweeted. In June, the Indian Army had rescued a group that was stranded due to bad weather. The group had embarked on a seven-lake trek. A 12-hour operation finally helped in moving them to safety.

The Himalayan region's difficult terrain is often a challenge for the adventures who come here to explore the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON