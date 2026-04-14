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Hyderabad drunk doctor arrested in BMW that flips number plates

The doctor, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area, was later let off on a station bail after being served a notice, asking him to appear for questioning on request.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 06:49 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Hyderabad
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The Jubilee Hills police in Hyderabad on Monday arrested a 40-year-old doctor who was caught for drunk-driving on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and was later found to have installed a mechanism in his BMW car to change its number plates by pressing a button, police said on Monday.

The doctor was caught by the traffic police during a routine drunk-drive check at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in Jubilee Hills area. (FILE PHOTO/Facebook)

Jubilee Hills police inspector U Srinivasulu Reddy told HT that the doctor, identified as Goutham Reddy, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area, was later let off on a station bail after being served a notice, asking him to appear for questioning on request.

“We have booked a case under Section 318 (cheating) and Section 319 (impersonation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and also for drunk-driving,” the inspector said.

He said Reddy was caught by the traffic police during a routine drunk-drive check at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in Jubilee Hills area. “The police intercepted his BMW vehicle and conducted breath-analyser test on him. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was recorded at 137 mg/dl, as against the permissible limit of 30 mg/dl,” he said.

“We seized the vehicle, registered a case against him and launched an investigation. Investigation revealed that the car is originally registered in Delhi, while the number plate with Telangana registration belonged to another car of his own family,” Srinivasulu Reddy said, adding that no cases or challans were pending against the seized vehicle and further investigation was underway.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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