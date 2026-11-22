Hyderabad police went on high alert on Sunday following input from the Special Branch, which received a threatening email warning of terror attacks in the city, officials said.

The email warned of attacks in retaliation for the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and most-wanted terrorist Latif Bhatt and his associates by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. (AFP/ Representational) more less

The email, reportedly sent in the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified Kachiguda Railway Station and Hotel Tourist Plaza as potential targets for bomb explosions, similar to the Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The email warned of attacks in retaliation for the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and most-wanted terrorist Lateef Bhatt and his associates by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also threatened multiple attacks in Hyderabad, claiming that at least 300 people would be killed. The email did not specify when the explosions would occur.

The Special Branch police directed the city’s security agencies to intensify surveillance and take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Kachiguda Railway Station and Hotel Tourist Plaza have been specifically identified in the threat, prompting authorities to strengthen security at these locations. Police also instructed security agencies to increase vigilance at railway stations, bus terminals, hotels, places of worship, crowded public areas and important government establishments across the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Security personnel have been asked to keep a close watch on suspicious individuals, vehicles, unattended baggage and other objects left in public places. Authorities stressed the need to remain alert to unusual movements and activities that could pose a security threat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security personnel have been asked to keep a close watch on suspicious individuals, vehicles, unattended baggage and other objects left in public places. Authorities stressed the need to remain alert to unusual movements and activities that could pose a security threat. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Special Branch has also called for intensified patrolling and bomb detection and prevention checks at vulnerable locations. Security agencies have been directed to coordinate closely with relevant departments and share information to ensure a swift response to any potential threat.

An official statement from Hyderabad police said they were examining the origin of the threatening email and trying to establish whether it was genuinely linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba or sent by miscreants impersonating the terror outfit. Police are probing the contents of the email and its credibility while taking precautionary measures across the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The statement said police had carried out anti-sabotage checks at suspected locations and increased visible policing. “The Cybercrime police are on the job to find perpetrators behind this mail,” the statement said.

Hyderabad police appealed to citizens not to believe or spread rumours and to remain calm. “In case of noticing any suspicious person or unattended object, the public is requested to immediately inform the police by dialling 112,” the statement said, adding that the police were available round the clock and remained fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen.