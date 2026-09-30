Hyderabad woman dies after hotel stay with live-in partner, injuries found on body

A woman died after she was found with injuries following a stay at a hotel with her live-in partner in the SR Nagar police station limits of Telangana's Hyderabad, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment but was declared dead. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police said Nikitha and Ravi Teja had checked into a hotel room in the afternoon of September 21. The two were together in the room when the incident took place. Police said the exact sequence of events inside the hotel room was not immediately clear and remained part of the investigation. (PTI)

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According to SR Nagar Police, a man identified as Prasad Rao filed a complaint on September 22 regarding Nikitha, who he said was his friend's daughter. Rao told police that Nikitha was living in Hyderabad along with her friend Ravi Teja, news agency ANI reported.

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Hotel room incident

Police said Nikitha and Ravi Teja had checked into a hotel room in the afternoon of September 21. The two were together in the room when the incident took place. Police said the exact sequence of events inside the hotel room was not immediately clear and remained part of the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} "We received a complaint on September 22, 2026. A man named Prasad Rao had given the complaint. In his complaint he stated that his friend's daughter Nikitha lives in Hyderabad along with her friend Ravi Teja. On the 21st, both Nikitha and Raviteja had taken a OYO room in the afternoon. We do not know what had transpired in the room, there were injuries spotted on the girl's body," the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We received a complaint on September 22, 2026. A man named Prasad Rao had given the complaint. In his complaint he stated that his friend's daughter Nikitha lives in Hyderabad along with her friend Ravi Teja. On the 21st, both Nikitha and Raviteja had taken a OYO room in the afternoon. We do not know what had transpired in the room, there were injuries spotted on the girl's body," the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, Ravi Teja took Nikitha to Apollo Hospital for treatment. However, she died at the hospital, following which Ravi Teja allegedly left the premises and went missing. Police subsequently began efforts to trace him while also recording statements from Nikitha's parents as part of the investigation.

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Man fled after her death

The boy had admitted the girl in Apollo hospital, and as soon as she died, the boy absconded. Police began investigating the case, and statements of the parents were recorded.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she might have died after being beaten as there were wounds spotted in and around the girl's head and neck. The main suspicion was on the boy.

Police teams were subsequently formed to trace Ravi Teja. According to police, he was eventually located at his home in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), where it was found that he had consumed a chemical. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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Police continued their investigation after Ravi Teja was discharged from the hospital. The police said they obtained a transit remand and produced him before a court, following which he was sent to jail.

During the investigation, police said Ravi Teja confessed to attacking Nikitha. According to the police, the accused told investigators that the two had been involved in disagreements related to their relationship before the alleged attack took place.

"As soon as he was discharged, we applied for a transit and produced him in court and he was sent to jail. The boy confessed that the couple had disagreements regarding their relationship which led to the accused attacking the victim," the police further informed.

(Inputs from ANI)