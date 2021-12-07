Hyderabad: Speeding car rams into two, kills them on spot

A speeding car, being driven by a 25-year-old realtor, rammed into two men crossing a road at the upscale Banjara Hills in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ayodhya Ram (26), an office assistant at Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Devendra Kumar Das (29), a cook at the same hospital.

Police later apprehended Ranjit Kumar Goud, a real estate developer from Uppal area on the city outskirts, who fled the spot soon after the accident and seized his Porsche Cayenne car.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Banjara Hills division) M Sudershan told reporters that the accident happened around 1.30 am right in front of the hospital, when Ram and Das were crossing the road to go back to their homes after completing duties.

“The high-end car was travelling at a high speed towards Jubilee Hills, when it hit the victims, killing them on the spot,” Sudarshan said.

Even after the accident, Goud did not stop the vehicle. A police squad of the Jubilee Hills police station on night patrolling noticed the partially damaged car speeding on the road, chased it and finally located it being parked a residential complex at Road No 5 of Jubilee Hills.

“On getting the alert from Banjara Hills police, the Jubilee Hills police took Goud and two other inmates of the car into custody,” the ACP said.

Police booked a case under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and also under Motor Vehicles Act against Goud. “On suspicion that he was in a drunken condition, he was sent to Osmania General Hospital for an alcohol test,” Sudershan said. The bodies of the victims, both from Gopalpur in Odisha, were shifted to the OGH morgue for post mortem.

