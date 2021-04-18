Home / India News / 'I admire the ability...': Justice Chandrachud to lawyer observing Roza
india news

'I admire the ability...': Justice Chandrachud to lawyer observing Roza

During Ramzan, which is celebrated every ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims observe a fast, also known as Roza.
Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud said he admired a lawyer's "ability to fast for full days without a drop of water".(HT Photo/Anand Shinde)

Justice DY Chandrachud, a judge of the Supreme Court of India, has said he admires the "ability to fast for full days without a drop of water" in response to a lawyer's request that a matter he was hearing be listed after the holy month of Ramzan, Live Law reported.

A bench of Justice Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah was hearing a Special Leave Petitions (SLP) arising out of a November 29, 2019, judgment of Allahabad High Court confirming the conviction of the petitioner for murder and the sentence of life imprisonment when the council said he needed time to file some documents and requested for the hearing to be listed after Ramzan.

"Ramzan is going on. The Covid-19 crisis is also going on. Could your Lordships please list this matter after Ramzan? It becomes problematic... I have been waiting the entire day (for the matter to reach)," the council said, according to Live Law.

Following this exchange, the bench allowed the petitioner's counsel to take with him a copy of the juvenility report and inspect it, and also permitted him to file an affidavit in response to the report. The bench further directed that this exercise be carried out within three weeks and listed the SLP on May 10, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India records highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, deaths

News updates from HT: India recorded 190,000 Covid-19 cases on an average

Over 190,000 average daily Covid-19 cases in India this week as infections surge

Covid-19 weekend curfews: Cities wear deserted look, businesses bear the brunt

Responding to this, Justice Chandrachud said, "I am sorry. You should have mentioned this in the morning and we could have adjourned the matter. Please go and relax. I admire the ability to fast for whole days without even a drop of water."

During Ramzan, which is celebrated every ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims observe a fast, also known as Roza. They do not eat anything from the time the sun rises to when it sets. Fasting is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, pregnant, diabetic, elderly, or on their menstrual cycle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
justice dy chandrachud dy chandrachud supreme court ramzan fasting ramzan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP