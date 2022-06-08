'I am very happy today...': Nitin Gadkari as India sets Guinness World Record

India has set a Guinness World Record after consultants for the National Highways Association of India (NHAI) built the longest continuous stretch of bituminous concrete road - a 75 km stretch between Maharashtra's Amravati and Aloka on National Highway 53. Work on the road began at 7.27am on June 3 and was completed at 5 pm on June 7, Gadkari said in a post on Twitter. "The work was completed in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes," the roadways minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Proud moment for the entire nation! Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional team (at) NHAI, consultants and concessionaire Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd and Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (feat) of laying 75 km continuous bituminous concrete Road... in a single lane on a NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola," Gadkari tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I would specially thank our engineers and workers who toiled day and night to achieve this extraordinary feat". Talking about the importance of the newly constructed road, he said "Amravati to Akola section is part of the national highway 53, which is an important east-west corridor. It connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, and Surat. It passes through a mineral-rich region of our country. I have been informed that nearly 35 per cent of work is completed on this stretch, from Amravati to Akola, and nearly 65 per cent in Akola to Chikli section. Therefore, with this achievement, there will be a great relief to commuters, the movement of traffic will be smooth, and the travel time will be reduced."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The earlier Guinness World Record for the longest continuously built stretch of bituminous concrete road was for 27.25 km. That was achieved in Qatar's Ashghal on February 27, 2019. The road was part of the Al Khor Expressway and it took 10 days to be completed.