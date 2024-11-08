‘Forgive me if I ever hurt anyone’: CJI DY Chandrachud in farewell speech

On Friday, his last working day, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud sought ‘forgiveness’ in case he ‘ever hurt anyone.' Outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud (right) and CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna on Friday (Image courtesy: Supreme Court)

“It is this court that keeps me going…we meet people we possibly don't know. I thank all of you and each one of you and there is no case similar to an earlier case. If I ever hurt anyone in the court, I would like you to just please forgive me. Thank you for coming in such large numbers,” he said in his farewell speech.

The outgoing CJI, who will be succeeded by CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, delivered his final remarks while leading a Ceremonial Bench to mark his retirement. He also revealed that he had wanted to hear ‘as many matters as I could’ before the Ceremonial Bench was listed.

“When my court staff asked me yesterday as to what time the Ceremonial Bench shall be listed, I told I'll do as many matters as I can…I wouldn't want to miss the opportunity to do justice till the last time possible,” CJI Chandrachud, who took over as the country's 50th Chief Justice in November two years ago, remarked.

Further, the retiring Chief Justice, who was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court in May 2016, mentioned he felt ‘humble’ that so many people were in attendance for his final address.

“Last night, I was wondering the court would be empty at 2 pm and I'll be looking at myself on the screen. I’m humbled by the presence of all of you. We are here as pilgrims, birds for a short passage of time, do our work, and leave,” he remarked.

On his successor, Justice Khanna, CJI Chandrachud called him a person who is ‘so stable, solid, and dignified.’