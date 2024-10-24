Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed the next Chief Justice of India, will take over on Nov 11

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday officially notified the appointment of justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), a week after a formal recommendation by the current CJI, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who initiated the process by naming his successor to the Union government in line with constitutional tradition. Justice Sanjiv Khanna addressing the inaugural event of the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary, in August. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the news on social media, stating: “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024.” Justice Khanna will succeed CJI Chandrachud, who will retire on November 10, 2024, after a two-year tenure.

Justice Khanna, the most senior Supreme Court judge after CJI Chandrachud, will take over the position on November 11, 2024, and will serve as the head of the Indian judiciary until his retirement on May 13, 2025.

As per the established convention, the law ministry solicits a recommendation from the sitting CJI about a month before their retirement. In keeping with this practice, the central government sent a formal letter to CJI Chandrachud on October 12, asking him to nominate his successor. The process is guided by the memorandum of procedure (MoP), which mandates that the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, deemed fit for the office, be appointed as CJI.

Justice Khanna’s legal career began in 1983 when he enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi. Starting his practice at the Tis Hazari district courts, he soon made his way to the Delhi high court, gaining expertise in various branches of law such as constitutional law, arbitration, and commercial law. His vast experience includes serving as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department and as standing counsel for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Elevated to the Delhi high court as an additional judge in 2005 and becoming permanent in 2006, justice Khanna’s career trajectory stands out, as he ascended to the Supreme Court in January 2019 without first serving as a chief justice of any high court -- an unconventional path for a future CJI.

In his tenure at the Supreme Court, justice Khanna has played a pivotal role in several high-profile cases. His notable judgments include granting interim bail to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and ruling that prolonged delays in cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could justify the granting of bail.

Among his many contributions, justice Khanna has also led crucial rulings on electoral integrity. In a 2024 decision, he rejected the demand for 100% Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) verification for votes cast via electronic voting machines (EVMs), affirming the robustness of the Election Commission’s safeguards.

Furthermore, he was part of the landmark 2024 ruling that declared the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, upholding the right to information for voters regarding the sources of political funding. In another high-profile ruling, justice Khanna participated in a bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370, marking a significant decision on the constitutional status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Justice Khanna is also known for his leadership roles in initiatives such as the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), where he continues to push for reforms aimed at making justice more accessible to all.

Justice Khanna’s tenure as the 51st CJI, although brief, is expected to see him dealing with pressing issues ranging from judicial reforms to safeguarding the independence of India’s judiciary.