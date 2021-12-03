Home / India News / I don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously, says MP CM Chouhan at HTLS
india news

I don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously, says MP CM Chouhan at HTLS

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rahul Gandhi has never seen villages, farms and even farmers too do not trust him. 
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan speaks at HTLS 2021.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan speaks at HTLS 2021.
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he never takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously, including his comments on the farmers’ issues as he is someone who has never seen the rural world or how the farming world operates.

Speaking to Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor of the Hindustan Times at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Chouhan said “I don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously. He has never seen villages, farms. The kind of statements he makes, the country's citizens or farmers do not trust him. Else the Congress would not have been in such an unfortunate situation across the nation.”

Check here for Live updates

He further said even Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee does not give any importance to the Congress leader.

Regarding the state of affairs in the grand old party, the BJP veteran said the Congress has leaders like Rahul Gandhi and does not need any other enemies. 

“Look what they did with government in Punjab that was ably being run by Amarinder Singh. I have no idea who they get their advices from,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htls shivraj singh chouhan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out