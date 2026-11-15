‘I had no money, so I told Modi to buy my ticket’: Shivakumar recounts Pink Line ride on Bengaluru metro

The development came at a time when the state government and the Centre are at odds over the financing of Bengaluru’s metro expansion.

The Congress leader also said politics should be limited to elections, and development should be kept separate from it. The Prime Minister wants development to take place, he said.

A metro ride on Bengaluru’s new Pink Line came with a light moment on Friday when Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar joked that he had no money with him, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid for his ticket.

Recounting the light-hearted exchange with Modi on Saturday, Shivakumar told reporters: "I did not have money with me, so I told him, 'you buy my ticket'. He swiped his card for me as well.”

He was speaking to reporters during a separate metro ride from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya when he made the remarks. The chief minister also spoke to commuters, sought their views on the new corridor and interacted with the woman operating the train, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The Congress leader said political disagreements should not prevent the two sides from working together on infrastructure and other development projects.

"We all have to work together in the interest of the nation. Politics should be restricted to fighting elections. Let us do politics when it comes to politics. Shouldn't there be a difference between development and politics? He (Modi) wants development to happen," he said.

After inaugurating the Pink Line of Bengaluru metro on Friday, Modi travelled with Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya.

Shivakumar described his equation with Modi as one based on personal regard and mutual respect. He said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also treated him with affection and respect.

"Not everyone has the same leadership qualities. Some people tend to hold themselves back. I am not like that. I take the initiative, go forward and express my views," he said.

Pointing out Karnataka's contribution to the national economy and workforce, Shivakumar said the state was the country's second-highest taxpayer and second-highest GST contributor.

"How can development happen without Karnataka? We produce 1.5 lakh engineers and 13,940 doctors every year. We also produce nursing staff and professionals in various other fields. Where do all these people go? They contribute to different parts of the country. Therefore, only when Karnataka grows, India grows," he said.