'I have no dearth of weapons': UP cops quote Atiq Ahmad in chargesheet

The chargesheet submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Umesh Pal murder case includes a recorded statement from mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad claiming he has no dearth of weapons because of his connections with Pakistan's spy agency ISI and proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. In the statement, Atiq Ahmad claimed that the weapons are dropped on the Punjab border with the help of drones, and local connections collect them.

Prayagraj: Jailed mafia Atiq Ahmed being produced in a court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, in Prayagraj, Thursday, April 13, 2023.(PTI)

He also offered to help recover the money, arms, and ammunition used in the murder of Umesh Pal and the two policemen guarding him.

"...I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Weapons from Pakistan are dropped on Punjab border with the help of drones and local connection collects them. Terrorists in J&K get weapons from this consignment. If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money and arms and ammunition used in the incident," the chargesheet cites Atiq.

Earlier today, a Prayagraj court sent Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody and also allowed five-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad and Ashraf alias Khalid Azim will be kept in judicial custody till April 26, said advocate Vikram Singh, the counsel for Umesh Pal's wife Jaya. The five-day police remand of the duo will remain effective till the evening of April 17. On the completion of police remand, Ahmad and his brother will be sent back to jail.

"Both Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf will be sent back to Sabarmati prison and Bareilly jail, where they are currently lodged, on the completion of police remand to complete the remaining duration of judicial custody," said Singh.

The court's verdict came on a day the UP Police said they have killed Ahmad's son Asad and one of his aides in an encounter in Jhansi. Both Asad and his aide were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

