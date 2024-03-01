‘I just thought he was a foreigner’: Dolly Chaiwala who served tea to Bill Gates

A video of tea stall owner named Dolly Chaiwala recently went viral when he served the beverage to billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Interestingly, Nagpur-based Dolly says he wasn't aware of the identity of Gates before the video went viral. A video of tea stall owner named Dolly Chaiwala recently went viral when he served the beverage to billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.(PTI)

In an interaction with news agency ANI, the tea seller revealed that he thought Gates was an ordinary foreigner.

"I was not aware at all I just thought that he was a guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. I had no idea at all. The next day when I returned to Nagpur then I came across 'Maine kisko chai pilaya,'" said Dolly.

Dolly recalled his experience of serving tea to Gates. He revealed that he learned his styles from watching south Indian movies. He also expressed a desire to serve tea to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He (Bill Gates) said 'Wow, Dolly ki Chai.' We did not speak at all, he was standing just beside me and I was busy with my work. He liked my tea," said Dolly

"I watch South movies and from them, I have learned the styles...Today, I feel that I have become 'Nagpur ka Dolly Chaiwala.' In future, I wish to serve tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi...," he added.

Bill Gates shared video of having tea at Dolly Chaiwala stall

Gates took to Instagram on Thursday and shared video of him enjoying tea at Dolly Chaiwala stall. The video starts with Bill Gates excitingly saying "One Chai Please".

"In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!," Gates has captioned the video, which has crossed more than 40 lakh likes already.

The video was filmed in Hyderabad where Dolly was invited to prepare tea in his signature style but wasn't told about Gates. Since, the video went viral, Dolly has been gaining immense limelight and popularity.