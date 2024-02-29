 What does Bill Gates think of India's efforts in field of AI? He says… - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / What does Bill Gates think of India's efforts in field of AI? He says…

What does Bill Gates think of India's efforts in field of AI? He says…

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also lauded India's efforts in the field of digital public infrastructure.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday hailed India's efforts in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying there is a ‘fantastic’ work happening in the country.

“Well, there's a lot of fantastic AI work going on in this country. You have innovators like Nandan Nilekani who's taking all that digital work and saying, OK, how does AI make that even better? You have groups like Wadhwani. You have the IIT groups that are very state of the art,” Gates said in an interview to ANI.

“In India, there will be a lot of fantastic leadership work in AI here. And when it's helping the poorest in areas like health and agriculture, our foundation will be proud to help shape that and support it,” he added.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates(Reuters)
The billionaire also lauded India's efforts in the field of digital public infrastructure. “The rate of improvement in a lot of the key areas is very, very strong. You know, everyone knows that in vaccines, India's the world's leader, so we're investing with our partners here to come up with lots of new vaccines. A diagnostics industry has come out of some of the work in the pandemic, so we're partnering there as well,” he added.

Hours ago, Gates had addressed the students at IIT-Delhi, wherein he had hailed India's AI endeavours. "If I was a student today, the mysteries of AI would draw me in. It is kind of weird that even the systems that are working so well, we don't really understand them. I would definitely be drawn to that," PTI quoted him as saying.

"I think you have a very bright future. No matter what your specialty is - whether it is engineering, discovering new drugs, or policy work. The AI advances will give you opportunities and force you to think through these new systems in very deep ways," Gates added.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

