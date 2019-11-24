e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist

Barora said Daroda had gone missing after he visited Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday when BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath of office as CM and deputy CM respectively.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Daulat Daroda said he is safe and with the NCP.
Daulat Daroda said he is safe and with the NCP. (ANI)
         

A legislator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Maharashtra’s Shahapur constituency, Daulat Daroda, who was reported missing by one of his colleagues, surfaced on Sunday.

Pandurang Barora, the NCP’s former member of legislative assembly (MLA), had filed a missing person’s complaint with the Shahapur police station on Saturday.

Barora had said Daroda had gone missing after he visited Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday when the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath of office as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

“I am safe. I have come after winning the election on the clock symbol (NCP’s), so there’s no question of changing the party,” Daulat Daroda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Whatever decision Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar take, I’m with that. Don’t believe in any rumours,” Daroda said.

The police had not registered Barora’s complaint and said that Daroda was in Mumbai.

Daroda was one of the five MLAs who was said to be missing on Saturday after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra’s chief minister with the help of NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said claimed that he had the support of all the 54 MLAs of his party. The senior Pawar, however, distanced himself from his nephew’s dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

Jayant Patil, the NCP’s chief of Maharashtra unit, had said that 42 of the party’s 54 MLAs could be accounted for while seven others could not reach on time. He had said five MLAs were missing.

tags
top news
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News