‘I praised Biden too, does it mean that...: Hardik Patel, ‘unhappy’ with Congress, on his future with party

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, who is reportedly unhappy with the party and has, in recent days, praised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), fuelling speculations he may switch sides, on Monday mentioned US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris to answer questions on his future with the grand old party.

“People will say a lot of things. When John (Joe) Biden won the United States elections, I praised him. This is because his vice president is of Indian origin. But does this mean I will join Biden’s party?” Patel told reporters, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Gujarat Congress Working Pres Hardik Patel speaks on speculations about him joining BJP



"People will talk.I praised Joe Biden when he won US polls as VP has Indian origins.Does it mean I'm joining his party? If rival does something praiseworthy, need to see that too..." pic.twitter.com/Rx6SBpSTte — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Speaking about his praise for the BJP, the Patidar leader said, “If a rival has a good quality, then, in politics, we will have to think about it. If they make bold decisions, we will also have to make bold decisions. If you waste your time, then people will leave you. There are many young people who want to work for the party. I openly wish that such youngsters should get an opportunity”.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. I’m confident that you and your team will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction. — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 8, 2020

Democracy, the 28-year-old politician said, gives one the freedom to raise questions.

Patel, who joined the Congress in March 2019, alleged earlier this month that he was being ‘harassed’ by some leaders of the state unit, who, he said, wanted him to leave the party. Though he later said he will not resign from the party, his words of praise for the ruling party led many to believe that he would leave the Sonia Gandhi-led outfit and join the BJP.

Gujarat, the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, will go to polls in November-December. The BJP has been in power in this western state for nearly 30 years straight.

