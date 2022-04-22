‘People explore options when…’: Hardik Patel’s sharp message to Cong leadership

AHMEDABAD: The working president for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Hardik Patel on Friday said he is upset with the state party leadership and has sent a representation to the Congress high command in this regard.

“I have expressed my concerns to the party high command and I am told that a decision will be arrived at shortly. I am sure any decision taken will be taken keeping in mind the interests of the people of Gujarat,” the Patidar leader said talking to media persons on Friday.

When asked if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat had approached him to join the party, he said there should be no discussion on BJP at this point and only the interest of the people should be at the centre of all discussions.

There has been a buzz that Patel is unhappy with the party and is exploring options to join BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party.

“As an opposition, we raise our concern about the problems faced by the public but people start exploring options when we fail to become the voice of the masses,” according to Patel who is also the convenor of Patel Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).

He said the issue is not about Patidar leaders alone in the Congress party. “There are other leaders too in Gujarat Congress who have raised concerns. Everyone is concerned that something good should happen. When this does not happen, concerns are raised,” he said.

Patel said that he doesn’t have a problem with any individual leader in Gujarat. “The leadership does not let anyone work, and if someone works, they stop them,” Patel added

Asked about Hardik Patel’s concerns, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said Hardik Patel had never raised any such issue at any state party leadership meeting. “Before talking to the media, he should first raise the issues before state leadership,” said Modhwadia over the phone.

Former minister and BJP leader Dileep Sanghani said Hardik Patel is free to decide whatever he wants but BJP will make its decision keeping all aspects in mind. “I will abide by whatever my party decides,” he said.