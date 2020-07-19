e-paper
Home / India News / I-T may summon promoters of three Rajasthan-based firms

I-T may summon promoters of three Rajasthan-based firms

Officials had said about ~12 crore cash and jewellery worth ~1.5 crore were seized after the searches.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 03:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Income Tax Department officials conduct a raid at the office and jewellery showroom of Congress party member Rajiv Arora, in Jaipur, Monday, July 13, 2020.
Income Tax Department officials conduct a raid at the office and jewellery showroom of Congress party member Rajiv Arora, in Jaipur, Monday, July 13, 2020. (PTI)
         

The Income Tax Department will summon promoters of three Rajasthan-based groups whom it had raided earlier this week for alleged tax evasion, officials said on Saturday.

They said the sleuths had recorded the statements of some employees of these firms when the searches were launched on July 13 at 43 premises in Mumbai, Delhi, Kota and Jaipur, amid a brewing political crisis in the ruling Congress in the state. Some more summons will be issued to the main promoters of the business groups that were searched, officials said.

Officials had said about ~12 crore cash and jewellery worth ~1.5 crore were seized after the searches.The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the tax department, had said on Monday that “search and survey operations were conducted on three groups at 20 premises in Jaipur, six in Kota, eight in Delhi and nine in Mumbai”.

While the department did not identify the groups, officials said the premises of Om Metals Infraprojects Limited in Delhi and Rajasthan, Jaipur’s Amrapali Jewels promoted by Rajasthan Congress leader Rajiv Arora, those of another Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore and R K Sharma, promoter of a luxury hotel in Jaipur, were covered. The searches came amidst an intense power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy and former PCC chief Sachin Pilot.

