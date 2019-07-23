‘I thought it was lucky’: Kumaraswamy on why he stayed in a 5-star hotel

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, in an emotional reply to the 4-day long debate on the trust motion in the Karnataka Assembly, finally revealed the reason behind retaining a room in Bengaluru’s luxurious Taj West End hotel ever since he became the chief minister of the coalition government in May 2018.

Kumaraswamy says he retained the room at the 5-star luxury hotel because he thought it to be “lucky” for him. “Yes, it’s true that I have retained a room at Taj West End. I don’t do any business there. But when last year’s election results came out and the Congress asked me to become the CM, I was in that room. I retained it because I thought it was lucky.”

Kumaraswamy said while responding to a long-standing opposition criticism that a chief minister who preferred luxurious lifestyle couldn’t possibly grasp the challenges faced by the underprivileged in his state.

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa had last month hit out at Kumaraswamy for spending “13 months in Taj West End hotel while 1500 farmers in the state committed suicide.”

Kumaraswamy had then defended his “lifestyle” as his “personal choice” and said he didn’t need to give any explanation to his critics.

“I don’t have a government car, I have not used government bungalow.

I am talking about all this because the opposition leader said I’m in resort despite drought. Where were the BJP MLAs?” Kumaraswamy asked his detractors.

He claimed that his Taj West End stay was meant solely for the purpose of saving this government on the request of several first time MLAs.

“On social media people say that I’m staying in Taj West End and loot the people. What will I loot there? I was preparing for this. I was trying hard to try and save this government because many newcomers in this house pleaded with me to save this government.” Kumaraswamy said

Kumaraswamy had last held an emergency meeting with JD(S) MLAs at the Taj West End Hotel after his return from the US on July 7, soon after the present crisis had erupted.

The coalition government slipped into a crisis two weeks ago after 16 lawmakers — 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) — resigned. It was followed by two independent legislators also withdrawing support to the coalition and one Congress MLA indicating he would return to the party fold.

The Karnataka coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy will likely face a division of votes after his speech has ended in the Assembly after a 4-day long debate on the trust motion called by the chief minister.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 19:41 IST