‘I was honking, why didn’t they move?’: BJP MLA’s son who rammed 5 with his Thar SUV in MP

Five people were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri after an SUV allegedly driven by a BJP MLA’s son crashed into them on Thursday, police said. Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, was driving his Mahindra Thar at around 7.30 pm in the Karera area.

Dinesh Lodhi is the son of Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi.(@Anurag_Dwary/X)

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The vehicle first hit a motorcycle from behind, injuring three friends, Sanjay, Ashish and Anshul Parihar, who were on the way to Dhanra village, according to police.

The car also hit two women, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, walking ahead on the same side of the road, PTI reported.

Sanjay Parihar sustained serious injuries, while the others were injured in their heads, limbs and shoulders. Passers-by rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the SUV had “Vidhayak" (MLA) written on it and, based on the victims’ statements, was being driven by Dinesh Lodhi at the time of the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} A video showing the aftermath of the incident is now viral. In a clip shared by journalists, Lodhi is seen arguing with bystanders and blaming the victims for not clearing the way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video showing the aftermath of the incident is now viral. In a clip shared by journalists, Lodhi is seen arguing with bystanders and blaming the victims for not clearing the way. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When I was using the siren and honking, why didn’t they move away? Three people were sitting on the bike and were swerving,” he is heard saying in a clip shared by NDTV. He is also seen warning bystanders against recording him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I was using the siren and honking, why didn’t they move away? Three people were sitting on the bike and were swerving,” he is heard saying in a clip shared by NDTV. He is also seen warning bystanders against recording him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against him under Section 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, Karera police station in-charge Vinod Chavai said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against him under Section 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, Karera police station in-charge Vinod Chavai said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MLA Pritam Lodhi said police should act impartially and ensure justice for the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLA Pritam Lodhi said police should act impartially and ensure justice for the victims. {{/usCountry}}

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Rash and negligent driving is punishable under Section 281 of the BNS, 2023, which replaces the earlier IPC provision.

The section says that driving a vehicle on a public road in a manner that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury attracts imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both.

The offence is cognisable, bailable, and triable by a Magistrate.

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