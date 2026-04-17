...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘I was honking, why didn’t they move?’: BJP MLA’s son who rammed 5 with his Thar SUV in MP

Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, was driving his Mahindra Thar in the Karera area.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 01:28 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Five people were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri after an SUV allegedly driven by a BJP MLA’s son crashed into them on Thursday, police said. Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, was driving his Mahindra Thar at around 7.30 pm in the Karera area.

Dinesh Lodhi is the son of Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi.(@Anurag_Dwary/X)

The vehicle first hit a motorcycle from behind, injuring three friends, Sanjay, Ashish and Anshul Parihar, who were on the way to Dhanra village, according to police.

The car also hit two women, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni, walking ahead on the same side of the road, PTI reported.

Sanjay Parihar sustained serious injuries, while the others were injured in their heads, limbs and shoulders. Passers-by rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the SUV had “Vidhayak" (MLA) written on it and, based on the victims’ statements, was being driven by Dinesh Lodhi at the time of the incident.

Rash and negligent driving is punishable under Section 281 of the BNS, 2023, which replaces the earlier IPC provision.

The section says that driving a vehicle on a public road in a manner that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury attracts imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to 1,000, or both.

The offence is cognisable, bailable, and triable by a Magistrate.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

suv car accident madhya pradesh mla bjp
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / ‘I was honking, why didn’t they move?’: BJP MLA’s son who rammed 5 with his Thar SUV in MP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.