I2U2 Summit: Identified joint projects, prepared a roadmap, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the four-nation grouping 'I2U2' has established a positive agenda and identified joint projects in various sectors and prepared a roadmap to go ahead.

Speaking at the first virtual summit I2U2 Summit, Modi said, “From this very first summit, I2U2 has established a positive agenda. We have identified joint projects in various sectors and prepared a roadmap to go ahead.”

Modi added, “Our cooperative framework is also a good model for practical cooperation in the face of increasing global uncertainties. I am confident that with I2U2 we will make a significant contribution towards energy security, food security and economic growth globally.”

Modi joined his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and US President Joe Biden for the virtual I2U2 Summit. The meeting was held during Biden’s visit to Israel, part of his first tour of West Asia since becoming president.

The UAE will invest USD 2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India under the framework of the four-nation grouping 'I2U2'.

A joint statement said the I2U2 leaders' meeting focused on food security crisis and clean energy and that they discussed innovative ways to ensure longer-term, more diversified food production and food delivery systems.

The grouping is known as 'I2U2' with "I" standing for India and Israel and "U" for the US and the UAE.

On the project relating to food parks, the statement said India will provide appropriate land.

"India will provide appropriate land for the project and will facilitate farmers' integration into the food parks. The US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project," the I2U2 said.

It said the investments will help maximise crop yields and, in turn, help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East.

