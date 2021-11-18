IAF copter crash-lands in Arunachal Pradesh, all crew safe: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A court of inquiry is likely to be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.
Representational image.(File photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday.

An ANI report quoted sources saying all the crew members and pilots were safe.

The helicopter was carrying out an air maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place.

A court of inquiry is likely to be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

This is a developing st

(With agency inputs)

helicopter crash
