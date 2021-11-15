IAF holds trial run on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of Modi event

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday held a rehearsal of an air show along the Purvanchal Expressway, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the 341-km stretch during a programme in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft made a trial landing on a concrete cement airstrip, measuring 3.20 km in length and 34 metres in width, on the expressway near Kurebhar village in Sultanpur district.

The airstrip has been constructed for emergency landing of aircraft on the expressway.

Modi is expected to arrive in the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that is used by the Air Force for airlift, search and rescue operations during natural disasters. Manufactured by US company Lockheed Martin, the aircraft has the capability to land on the highest land strip in the world, besides on unprepared runways, a state government officer said.