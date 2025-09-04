IAF jawan, jeweller shot and robbed within hours in north Bihar; one held

Patna: A 27-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) jawan and a jewellery shop owner were shot at and robbed within a span of four hours in north Bihar, police said on Thursday, adding that one accused has been arrested. Cases have been registered, and separate teams have been constituted to investigate both the cases, police said. (Representative photo)

IAF jawan Abhishek Singh, currently posted at Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, was shot at by motorcycle-borne men when he resisted their attempt to snatch a chain from his wife around 4 pm on Wednesday.

“The IAF personnel and his wife, Kavita, were on their way to Muzaffarpur town from their residence at Paru. As soon as they arrived near Ema village, two motorcycle-borne criminals intercepted them and tried to snatch a gold chain from her. When the Air Force jawan resisted, one of them fired on him from point-blank range,” Saraiya sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Garima said.

Kavita managed to catch one of the accused and shouted for help. “The arrested criminal was identified and is said to be a resident of Kardhani. Two empty cartridges and a pistol were recovered from the spot, while raids are on against the absconding accused,” Garima said.

The jawan received bullet injuries in his stomach. “The bullet has been taken out, and the doctor said that he is out of danger,” Garima added.

In a separate incident, jewellery shop owner Abhimanyu Kumar alias Sonu was heading towards the Minapur police station area in Muzaffarpur from his jewellery shop at Vasudev Chowk in Sitamarhi district, when two bike-borne men tried to snatch his bag containing gold and silver ornaments worth ₹20 lakh around 9 pm on Wednesday.

“The robbers fired, and a bullet hit Abhimanyu’s arm. They fled with his motorcycle and ornaments,” a police officer said.

The victims are admitted to separate hospitals in Muzaffarpur, and their conditions are reported to be stable. “Cases have been registered, and separate teams have been constituted to investigate both the cases,” deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Tirhut range, Chandan Kushwaha, said.