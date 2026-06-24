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IAF to get its first Made-in-India C295 aircraft in Sept-end

India's first private-sector C295 transport aircraft will be delivered to the air force on Sept 22-23, enhancing logistics and replacing old Avro aircraft.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
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The air force is expected to receive its first Made-in-India C295 transport aircraft in Vadodara on September 22-23, a landmark event as it is the first military plane produced by India’s private sector, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

IAF to get its first Made-in-India C295 aircraft in Sept-end

The aircraft, which is currently undergoing flight tests, is expected to join one of the Indian Air Force’s two C295 squadrons based in Agra and Vadodara, the officials said asking not to be named.

In September 2021, the defence ministry signed a 21,935-crore contract with Airbus for 56 planes to boost self-reliance in defence. Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus are jointly executing the programme. The European plane maker has delivered 16 planes to the IAF in flyaway condition; the rest are being assembled in India.

Last week, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani visited the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara where the C295 planes are being assembled to review the programme’s progress. It is on track and the remaining 39 planes will be delivered by August 2031.

 
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