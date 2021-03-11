Home / India News / IAF to raise second squadron of Rafale jets in April, Bengal to host aircraft
The induction would take place at the Hasimara Air Force station in Alipurduar district, people aware of the Rafale induction said.
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Induction ceremony of the first Rafale squadron of the IAF (HT Photos/Rahul Singh)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct its second squadron of the Rafale fighter jets in mid-April in West Bengal, people familiar with the Rafale induction said on Thursday. The fighter jets, they said, would be inducted at the Hasimara Air Force Station in Alipurduar district of the eastern state.

India's first Rafale squadron, comprising five jets, was inducted into the IAF on September 10 last year after being flown to the country from France in July. The fighters are a part of the 'Golden Arrows' squadron and based at the Ambala Air Force station.

On January 26 this year, one Rafale jet of the IAF was a part of the flypast at the Republic Day celebrations, flying in a 'Vertical Charlie' formation, and, in the process, making its R-Day debut.

In September 2016, India and France came to an agreement over purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft, built and designed by the European nation's Dassault Aviation. Over the next few years, there was a major controversy over the cost of the aircraft; however, the Supreme Court, in November 2018, cleared the deal, stating that no irregularities or corruption was found. In November 2019, it dismissed all review petitions challenging its judgement.

