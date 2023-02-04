Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IAF to procure indigenous transport aircraft under 'Make in India' drive

IAF to procure indigenous transport aircraft under 'Make in India' drive

india news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 05:50 AM IST

The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

A file photo of armed version of C-295 medium lift transport aircraft.
ANI |

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

Read| Who is Air Marshal AP Singh, the new Vice Chief of Indian Air Force?

India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious 'Make in India' programme.

Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are currently underway to meet the defence modernisation needs of the Indian armed forces.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
ministry of defence indian air force
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP