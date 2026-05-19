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IAF’s gets its first top-rated woman flying instructor

Squadron Leader Saanya has become the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification, the highest instructional rating for a pilot in the Indian Air Force, the IAF said on Monday.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Squadron Leader Saanya has become the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification, the highest instructional rating for a pilot in the Indian Air Force, the IAF said on Monday.

Saanya, who the air force identified by her first name only, is an accomplished transport pilot. (HT)

It said her achievement — a watershed in the IAF’s 93-year history — would inspire aviators across the country.

“Excellence takes flight. Sqn Ldr Saanya achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification. Her achievement embodies dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation,” the IAF wrote on X.

Saanya, who the air force identified by her first name only, is an accomplished transport pilot. As a Cat A QFI, she is qualified to train rookie pilots, regular pilots and other instructors too, officials aware of the matter said. The Cat A is the highest instructional rating a QFI can achieve, they added.

To be sure, tanks and combat positions in the infantry are still no-go zones for women in the Indian Army.

 
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