IAF's MiG 29 fighter jet crashes near Agra

An Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra on Monday.



“A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The wreckage of IAF's MiG 29 fighter jet which crashed near Agra.(X/PTI)

IAF fighter jet crashed near Barmer in Sept



On September 2, a MiG-29 fighter aircraft had crashed near Rajasthan's Barmer.



“During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said in an X post.



Barmer SP Narendra Meena said that the incident took place away from the populated area. "No loss of human life was reported. The plane caught fire during the crash," he said.



On June 4, IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet crashed near Shirasgaon village of Niphad tehsil in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Both the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely.



Following the crash, the aircraft caught fire which was extinguished while some parts of the plane were scattered over a 500-metre radius. Teams of Indian Air Force and HAL’s security and technical wings visited the spot.