IAF's MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe

A Mig-29 fighter jet crashed near Rajasthan's Barmer due to technical defect on Monday. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or material on ground has been reported.



“During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered,” the Indian Air Force said in an X post.



Barmer's superintendent of police Narendra Meena told PTI,"The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area. Fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain." A Mig-29 fighter jet crashed near Rajasthan's Barmer due to technical defect on Monday(PTI/X)

Sukhoi 30 MKI crashed near Nashik in June

On June 4, the IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet had crashed near Shirasgaon village of Niphad tehsil in Nashik at around 1.20 pm. Both the pilot and co-pilot had ejected safely.



As per the report, after crashing the aircraft caught fire which was extinguished. Some parts of the jet were scattered over a 500-metre radius. Teams of IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) security and technical wings had visited the crash site.



In March this year, a Tejas aircraft had crashed near Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie. The pilot had ejected safely before the crash. "One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the IAF had said in a statement.