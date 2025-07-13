IAS officer repeatedly slaps student during exam in MP, video goes viral

A video of a district magistrate in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing him slapping a student multiple times during an exam. Bhind DM Sanjeev Srivastava turned towards Rathore again, asking him,” Where is your paper?” and went on to slap him twice.(X/ MP Breaking)

The incident happened on April 1 at the Deendayal Dangraulia Mahavidyalaya in MP’s Bhind district, though the video has surfaced on social media more than three months later.

Bhind DM Sanjeev Srivastava slapped a BSc second-year student, identified as Rohit Rathore, multiple times during the college’s mathematics exam.

Srivastava was seen dragging Rathore out of his chair after confronting him. He had a paper in his hand and slapped the student repeatedly, as seen in the video. Another video showed him taking the student to what looked like a staff room, handing over the paper in his hand to a person there, and pointing towards the student. Srivastava turned towards Rathore again, asking him,” Where is your paper?” and went on to slap him twice.

According to an NDTV report, Sanjeev Srivastava defended his actions, while the student said that the slaps affected his ears.

“Because he is an IAS officer, I couldn't say anything," he said.

Srivastava told NDTV that he had received complaints of mass cheating at the college. He alleged that some students had smuggled the question papers outside, solved them, and were bringing in the solved papers.

"I went there to investigate an organised cheating racket. I have also written to the university recommending that the college not be used as an examination centre in the future," Srivastava said.

The college is reportedly owned by Narayan Dangraulia, the father-in-law of Madhya Pradesh deputy leader of opposition and Congress MLA Hemant Katare.

Sanjeev Srivastava controversies

The video showing Sanjeev Srivastava slapping a student is not the first time he has come under the spotlight for a controversy.

Recently, the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court had slammed Srivastava while hearing a case related to the Public Works Department (PWD)

"The chief secretary should decide whether such an officer should continue in the field or not," the court remarked.

Adding to the mounting pressure, Tehsildar Mala Sharma, currently posted in Bhind, has recently accused Collector Srivastava and SDM Parag Jain of mental harassment. In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Mohan Yadav.

"If anything happens to me due to this torture, the responsibility will lie with Collector Sanjeev Srivastava and Gohad SDM Parag Jain," she said.