IAS officer Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in ministry of culture

IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had resigned from his post in 2018 and was reinstated in April this year, has been posted as a deputy secretary in the union ministry of culture.

“Shah Faesal who was recommended for central deputation by the ministry of home affairs has been selected for appointment as deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Delhi under the central staffing scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post,” the order issued by director department of Personnel and Training, Ranjit Kumar stated.

Faesal, who had submitted his resignation in January 2019 and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) party, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) immediately after the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and gave indications he was willing to rejoin government service. His resignation had not been accepted. The doctor-turned-bureaucrat formed his party to “revive democratic politics” in Jammu and Kashmir but his political career ended abruptly.

The home ministry, which is the cadre controlling authority for the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, had asked for an opinion of the J&K administration about his plea for withdrawing his resignation.

In 2020, Faesal quit his party. He was reinstated into service in April 2022.

“8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,” he said in a series of tweets soon after he joined the government again.

“But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made. That life would give me another chance. A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those eight months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest in believe,” he had tweeted.