Omar Abdullah welcomes ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal’s rejoining of government
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, while welcoming IAS officer Shah Faesal’s rejoining of government said that he is going to serve the government that imprisoned him.
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered his resignation in 2019 in order to contest elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been allowed to rejoin the government, officials said on Thursday.
“Shah Faesal rejoins the IAS after a brief stint as a politician and a 10-month spell as a prisoner of the government he will now serve. I wish him well in his new/old responsibilities,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.
Faesal’s name figures on a list of IAS officers on the website of the J&K government’s general administration department at serial number 35, with the column for place of posting stating that he is “awaiting orders of posting in the general administration department”.
Faesal had topped the UPSC examination in 2009 and had worked in various positions in the J&K administration. Soon after resigning from the service, he had floated the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement with an eye to contest assembly elections in the erstwhile state.
He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before the abrogation of J&K’s special status and its bifurcation into two Union territories, and was subsequently arrested on August 14, 2019, with the stringent Public Safety Act invoked against him February 2020. However, the charges were later dropped and he was released in June 2020.
In August 2020, Faesal resigned as president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, nearly 17 months after helming the party, and had removed the party’s name from his social media accounts, leading to speculations that he could rejoin the government or pursue other interests.
Major among 3 soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
An army officer was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district on Friday, officials said. A defence spokesperson said that during a routine patrol along the LoC in the KG sector, a Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast. The injured were identified as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havildar Hukum.
Kejriwal calls for concrete steps to tackle coal crisis
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Centre ought to take “concrete steps” to overcome the coal crisis which has gripped the entire country with the capital clocking its highest ever power demand for the month of April at 6,197 megawatts (MW) even as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited assured that all its units at Dadri and Unchahar power plants were running at full capacity.
Remove building violations within 7 days: CHB to allottees
The Chandigarh Housing Board directed allottees in Sector 41A to remove building violations and rectify their units within seven days, failing which a demolition drive will be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned. The society's buildings have provision only for two storeys, but some residents have built an additional floor. However, the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of an additional storey.
Tourists ditch Himachal, make a beeline for Kashmir, Uttarakhand
The tourist footfall in Himachal Pradesh has drastically dropped as compared to pre-Covid years despite an influx of visitors during the weekends due to the state's failure to publicise its lesser explored destinations and tourists rushing to more attractive locales in Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Hill stations in the state are witnessing tourist rush only during the weekends. The number of weekend tourists are more from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Issue of NDCs: Councillor seeks regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Ambala
Bharatiya Janata Party councillor from Ambala Sandeep Sachdeva wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city so that all residents can get their no dues certificates (NDCs).
