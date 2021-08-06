Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / 'IB, CBI not helping judiciary at all': SC issues notice in Dhanbad judge death case
'IB, CBI not helping judiciary at all': SC issues notice in Dhanbad judge death case

Attorney General KK Venugopal has been asked to assist the top court on Monday when the matter will be heard next.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the suo motu case over the death of an additional district and sessions judge in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, who was fatally knocked down by a vehicle on July 28.

During the hearing, the court also remarked: "There is a new trend to malign the judiciary when favourable orders aren't passed in favour of high-profile people. The IB (Intelligence Bureau) and CBI aren't helping the judiciary at all. When judges complain, they don't respond."

Attorney General KK Venugopal has been asked to assist the top court on Monday when the matter will be heard next.

Last month, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had demanded an independent CBI probe into the death of the additional district judge (ADJ), Dhanbad. “This is an attack on judicial independence. If a judiciary has to remain independent, judges have to be safe," SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh had said. “This matter should be probed by CBI as local police can be complicit.”

CJI Ramana, who specially took up the case, had assured the SCBA president that the matter will be taken up.

